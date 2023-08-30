New voluntary registration program for at-risk people in Ventura

For an at-risk missing person, minutes matter, and Ventura Police are hoping that a new registration program can help them locate vulnerable individuals more quickly.

At-risk dependents and families that may find this program helpful are those with a loved one with Autism, Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Down Syndrome, mental illness, blind or low vision, and developmental or intellectual disabilities explained Margarita Moreno, the Records Manager at Ventura Police Department.

Moreno said having critical information provided in advance can expedite the search.

"This program is designed to assist the community as well as the police officers when they're called to someone who has gone missing, specifically the most vulnerable in our community," she told KCLU.

Moreno said that all information submitted will be secured on an internal server and only used as specified.

For more information about this program, visit CityofVentura.ca.gov/AtRiskRegistration