California Coast News

New voluntary registration program for at-risk people in Ventura

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 30, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
Andrew Neel
/
Unsplash
For an at-risk missing person, minutes matter, and Ventura Police are hoping that a new registration program can help them locate vulnerable individuals more quickly.

At-risk dependents and families that may find this program helpful are those with a loved one with Autism, Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Down Syndrome, mental illness, blind or low vision, and developmental or intellectual disabilities explained Margarita Moreno, the Records Manager at Ventura Police Department.

Moreno said having critical information provided in advance can expedite the search.

"This program is designed to assist the community as well as the police officers when they're called to someone who has gone missing, specifically the most vulnerable in our community," she told KCLU.

Moreno said that all information submitted will be secured on an internal server and only used as specified.

For more information about this program, visit CityofVentura.ca.gov/AtRiskRegistration

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday