Man convicted of killing Central Coast college student Kristin Smart apparently attacked in prison

The man convicted in the 1996 murder of a Central Coast college student is in a hospital after he was apparently attacked in prison.

An attorney for Paul Flores says he was taken from a prison in Coalinga to a hospital after he was seriously injured yesterday. State Department of Corrections officials wouldn’t confirm that he was attacked and say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding his injuries.

Flores was convicted last year of killing Kristin Smart. He and Smart were both students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Prosecutors say he walked Smart back to campus after a part, but then killed her during an attempted rape in his dorm room.

He received a 25-years-to-life sentence for the killing.