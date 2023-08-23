Herbie Hancock performs in honor of his friend and fellow musical titan Wayne Shorter

Click here for the original audio.

Herbie Hancock brings a galaxy of jazz stars to the stage for a tribute concert honoring Wayne Shorter. The event is happening Wednesday night at the Hollywood Bowl. Hancock and Shorter were lifelong friends, musicians and Buddhists. Wayne Shorter died this year at age 89.

Back in April, Hancock talked with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about life and death, song and spirit, and about his best friend.

