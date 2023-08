As Mexico tries to crack down on sugary foods via warning labels on its packaging, the food industry is pushing back.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with STAT reporter Nick Florko on how food companies, including Kellogg’s, are fighting against the policy and finding loopholes to exploit.

