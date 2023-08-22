2023
California Coast News

Central Coast rocket launch delayed by Hurricane Hilary finally takes place

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 22, 2023 at 2:48 PM PDT
SpaceX
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Tuesday morning.

Falcon 9 rocket carries 21 communications satellites into orbit.

A Central Coast rocket launch which faced multiple delays finally took place from the Central Coast Tuesday morning.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was originally supposed to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base last Thursday morning. It was delayed over a technical issue. The launch was moved to Friday. But then, it was postponed a second time because of concerns that the barge used to recover the reusable first stage booster would be in the path of Hurricane Hilary.

The launch finally took place at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday morning. It carried 21 communications satellites into orbit.

