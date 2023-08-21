2023
California Coast News

Ventura County driver arrested after woman in wheelchair struck by car, and fatally injured

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 21, 2023 at 11:50 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

First responders had to pull victim from under car.

A Ventura County man has been arrested after police say his car struck an elderly woman in a wheelchair, leading to her death.

The collision happened Wednesday, in Santa Paula. Santa Paula Police say a car was heading west on Harvard Boulevardwhen the driver turned onto Steckel Drive. The vehicle hit an 86-year-old woman who was crossing the street.

She was dragged under the vehicle. First responders had to pull her out from under it.

The woman was taken to a Ventura County, and then airlifted to a Los Angeles trauma unit. She died the next day. Her name hasn’t been released. The driver was arrested. Police say Lucas Vidal of Santa Paula is facing a felony DUI with great bodily injury charge.

