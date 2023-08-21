Up, up, and away? Maybe! Central Coast rocket launch delayed by Hurricane Hilary back on again.

A Central Coast rocket launch which was postponed last week due to Hurricane Hilary is now set to take place Monday night.

SpaceX is hoping to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with 21 small communications satellites on board.

It’s set for 11:04 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. If needed, there are backup windows at 11:54 Monday night, and 2:26 Tuesday morning.

The launch was originally set for early last Thursday, but was postponed for a technical issue. It was moved to Friday, but then delayed again due to the hurricane. The rocket’s reusable booster lands on a barge in the Pacific Ocean. But, the landing spot would been in the path of the coming hurricane.