2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Tri-Counties job picture bright: Unemployment down in two of the three Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 21, 2023 at 12:57 PM PDT
The statewide unemployment rate held steady in Ventura County from June to July.
EDD
The statewide unemployment rate held steady in Ventura County from June to July.

State unemployment flat from June to July.

The latest jobless numbers show that the Tri-Counties is doing well overall.

Ventura County’s unemployment numbers held study from June to July, at 4.2%.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties showed drops in the number of people out of work. Santa Barbara County went from 3.8% in June to 3.6% in July. San Luis Obispo County had the lowest jobless rate in the region already, and it got even lower. It dropped from 3.5% to 3.3%

The statewide unemployment percentage was flat from June to July, at 4.6%.

California continues to add jobs, with 3.2 million new positions since April of 2020.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsjobless rateunemploymentunemployment rate
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco