Tri-Counties job picture bright: Unemployment down in two of the three Tri-Counties

The latest jobless numbers show that the Tri-Counties is doing well overall.

Ventura County’s unemployment numbers held study from June to July, at 4.2%.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties showed drops in the number of people out of work. Santa Barbara County went from 3.8% in June to 3.6% in July. San Luis Obispo County had the lowest jobless rate in the region already, and it got even lower. It dropped from 3.5% to 3.3%

The statewide unemployment percentage was flat from June to July, at 4.6%.

California continues to add jobs, with 3.2 million new positions since April of 2020.