Shaken and stirred: Ojai residents mop up the aisles after a string of earthquakes

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM PDT
Paradise Pantry Market in Ojai got shaken by the earthquakes on Sunday
The strongest quake measured 5.1, on Sunday at 2.41 p.m.

As eyes were watching the skies on Sunday bracing for Storm Hilary, it was the ground that started to shake.

A 5.1 quake happened at 2.41pm Sunday, centered about four miles southeast of Ojai and was strong enough to shake items from shelves in some stores.

Tina Thayer at Paradise Pantry in Ventura says they had multiple items like wine and candles shaken off the shelves.

"A lot of stuff fell but luckily not a lot of stuff broke," she said.

She told KCLU that they got off quite lightly considering they have a lot of glass bottles on their shelves.

"Being in a wine shop, that's not exactly ideal for earthquake situations," said Thayer.

The 5.1 temblor was followed by more than a dozen smaller quakes.

Some items fell from the shelves
KCLU's Caroline Feraday reports

John Mawson, a resident of Ojai, said he felt the quakes.

"It was quite long, a lot of sideways shaking, it went on quite a long time, about 10-15 seconds," he said.

"I thought we had enough on our plate!" said Mawson, of Storm Hilary and the quake coming on the same day.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
