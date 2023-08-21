Shaken and stirred: Ojai residents mop up the aisles after a string of earthquakes

As eyes were watching the skies on Sunday bracing for Storm Hilary, it was the ground that started to shake.

A 5.1 quake happened at 2.41pm Sunday, centered about four miles southeast of Ojai and was strong enough to shake items from shelves in some stores.

Tina Thayer at Paradise Pantry in Ventura says they had multiple items like wine and candles shaken off the shelves.

"A lot of stuff fell but luckily not a lot of stuff broke," she said.

She told KCLU that they got off quite lightly considering they have a lot of glass bottles on their shelves.

"Being in a wine shop, that's not exactly ideal for earthquake situations," said Thayer.

The 5.1 temblor was followed by more than a dozen smaller quakes.

Paradise Pantry Market Some items fell from the shelves

John Mawson, a resident of Ojai, said he felt the quakes.

"It was quite long, a lot of sideways shaking, it went on quite a long time, about 10-15 seconds," he said.

"I thought we had enough on our plate!" said Mawson, of Storm Hilary and the quake coming on the same day.