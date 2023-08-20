Hurricane Hilary weakens, and is now a tropical storm: Heavy rain Sunday PM into early Monday

Hurricane Hilary is no longer a hurricane, and was downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday morning. But, it is still packing a big punch with heavy rain, and wind expected for parts of Southern California.

Hillary is moving north at about 25 miles an hour. The center of the storm is expected to move east of Los Angeles, but rain from the system will spread through the region. The Sunday morning and afternoon rain is just a precursor to the main event.

The heaviest rain is now expected from 4 PM Sunday to 4PM Monday.

Ventura and Los Angeles Counties could get 1-3" of rain, with up to 7" in the mountains. If Hilary stays on its current track, southern Santa Barbara Counties could see 1-2". The Central Coast will see little, to no rainfall from Hilary unless it shifts further west as it moves through California.

The storm is moving faster than predicted, and at its current rate the heaviest rainfall could be over before daybreak Monday.