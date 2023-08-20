Heavy rain leads to people being stranded in a Ventura County river, plus a handful of evacuations

The heavy rainfall created some dangerous situations in Ventura County.

Outside of Fillmore, two people ended up in the Santa Clara River near Fillmore Sunday night. It's unclear what led up to it.

Ventura County firefighters were called to the scene at around 7:30, but the people were able to get to safety by themselves, and didn’t have to be rescued. Firefighters launched a search in the area for a possible third person, but after about 90 minutes determined there was no one else in the river.

In Camarillo, flooding issues forced the evacuation of three homes on Trueno Court. But, firefighters and Ventura County Public Works team members were able to deal with the flooding issues, and the residents were able to return home.

And, there were a number of instances of street and road flooding scattered throughout the county Sunday afternoon and evening.

