2+ inches of rain reported in parts of the Tri-Counties as of Sunday night, with more on the way

The heaviest rain from Hilary has been to the south, and east of Ventura County, with five to six inches of rain in parts of Los Angeles County.

But, Ventura County has definitely had the highest totals in the Tri-Counties.

Cal State Channel Islands and Moorpark both recorded 2.5” of rainfall.

Thousand Oaks had 2.3”, and Oxnard just over an inch.

Totals in Santa Barbara County have been less than an inch. San Marcos Pass had a half inch of rain, and Carpinteria two tenths of an inch.