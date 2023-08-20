2023
California Coast News

2+ inches of rain reported in parts of the Tri-Counties as of Sunday night, with more on the way

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 20, 2023 at 9:13 PM PDT

Ventura County getting the most significant rainfall from Tropical Story Hilary, with lesser amounts in Southern Santa Barbara County,

The heaviest rain from Hilary has been to the south, and east of Ventura County, with five to six inches of rain in parts of Los Angeles County.

But, Ventura County has definitely had the highest totals in the Tri-Counties.

Cal State Channel Islands and Moorpark both recorded 2.5” of rainfall.

Thousand Oaks had 2.3”, and Oxnard just over an inch.

Totals in Santa Barbara County have been less than an inch. San Marcos Pass had a half inch of rain, and Carpinteria two tenths of an inch.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
