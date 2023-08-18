University project documenting histories of Santa Barbara County neighborhoods

Many communities in the Tri-Counties have long, colorful histories. A U-C Santa Barbara project is capturing, and sharing some of those stories.

They’re stories about families, and neighborhoods. UC Santa Barbara’s Library Special Research Collections is documenting some of those local stories. This weekend, they will share some of what they’ve found out about the primarily LatinX community on Santa Barbara’s Eastside.

"It's documents, it's photographs, it's home movies. Along with that, the event will also feature some speakers who will be talking about local Eastside neighborhood history," said Angel Diaz, who is the UCSB Library’s Curator of California Ethnic & Multicultural Archives.

"One of the main goals of this project is for community members to contribute their histories, and share their histories, and have an active role in preserving their histories," said Diaz.

The project’s public showcase will take place at Santa Barbara’s Eastside Library, from 10 am until noon Saturday.