Hurricane Hilary forces postponement of rocket launch from Santa Barbara County

A rocket launch from the Central Coast which was already delayed twice has now been moved to next week because of Hurricane Hilary.

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with 21 satellites on board from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It was originally set for early Thursday morning, and then bumped to early Friday. There’s no word on why it was postponed.

But, the launch was delayed again. It’s due to the hurricane. The reusable first-stage booster usually lands on a barge in the Pacific Ocean off of Baja California. That’s in the path of the hurricane.

The launch has been rescheduled for 11:04 p.m. Monday from Vandenberg.

