Rain? The Tri-Counties could get a lot of it...or not... early next week

A tropical storm could bring rain to the Tri-Counties around the tail end of the weekend, into early next week. Tropical storm Hilary is expected to pick up steam off of Mexico, and then move northwest off the Pacific Coast.

Meteorologists say it’s too early to predict the storm’s exact track. But, it could mean the strongest rainfall since spring for our region. We could potentially see one to two inches of rain south of Point Conception between Sunday and Tuesday.

Depending on the tropical storm’s path, the actual numbers could be higher, or lower. It depends on the storm’s speed, and actual tracking.

There is the potential for some localized flooding near burn scars, but at this point no warnings or watches have been issued for the Central and South Coasts.