California Coast News

Longtime Santa Barbara leader announces retirement

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM PDT
Santa Barbara's City Administrator has announced her retirement.
Santa Barbara's City Administrator has announced her retirement.

Santa Barbara's City Administrator is stepping down after 35 years in different roles with the city.

After more than three decades with a South Coast city, one of its longtime leaders has announced her retirement.

Santa Barbara City Administrator Rebecca Bjork will step down at the end of the year.

Bjork has been with the city for 35 years. She served as Assistant City Administrator, Public Works Director, Community Development Director, and Water Resources Manager before being appointed to Santa Barbara’s top post.

Among her accomplishments was helping the city with recovery efforts from major emergencies like the Painted Cave, Tea, Jesusita, and Thomas wildfires, and the Montecito debris flow.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
