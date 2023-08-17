Longtime Santa Barbara leader announces retirement

After more than three decades with a South Coast city, one of its longtime leaders has announced her retirement.

Santa Barbara City Administrator Rebecca Bjork will step down at the end of the year.

Bjork has been with the city for 35 years. She served as Assistant City Administrator, Public Works Director, Community Development Director, and Water Resources Manager before being appointed to Santa Barbara’s top post.

Among her accomplishments was helping the city with recovery efforts from major emergencies like the Painted Cave, Tea, Jesusita, and Thomas wildfires, and the Montecito debris flow.