Federal court imposes restrictions on abortion, but they won't go into place yet

Published August 17, 2023 at 5:06 AM PDT
A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled earlier this week to restrict access to mifepristone, an abortion pill. But that ruling won’t take effect yet because of a stay from the Supreme Court.

Host Deepa Fernandes hears more from Shefali Luthra, health reporter covering the intersection of gender and health care for 19th News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

