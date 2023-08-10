Santa Barbara County based relief agency sends aid to Hawaii's wildfire victims

A Santa Barbara County based relief agency is sending aid to Hawaii in the wake of the state’s devastating wildfires.

Direct Relief is sending emergency supplies to the region, including a wildfire kit with essential medications. The agency shipped N95 masks to help cope with the smoke, as well as field medic packs and personal care products for people who have been displaced.

Some of Hawaii’s hospitals have been swamped with people suffering from burns, and smoke inhalation from the fires.

While Direct Relief is best known for helping to supply medical supplies, and medicine to areas in crisis around the world, it also steps up to help during emergencies in the United States. In our region, it helped with masks and other supplies during the Thomas Wildfire, as well as during the pandemic.