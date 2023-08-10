2023
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County based relief agency sends aid to Hawaii's wildfire victims

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 10, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT
Santa Barbara based Direct Relief has shipped emergency medical supplies and masks to Hawaii, to help the state cope with the impacts of its wildfires.
County of Maui
Direct Relief ships medical supplies, masks, and other needed items to the hard-hit state.

A Santa Barbara County based relief agency is sending aid to Hawaii in the wake of the state’s devastating wildfires.

Direct Relief is sending emergency supplies to the region, including a wildfire kit with essential medications. The agency shipped N95 masks to help cope with the smoke, as well as field medic packs and personal care products for people who have been displaced.

Some of Hawaii’s hospitals have been swamped with people suffering from burns, and smoke inhalation from the fires.

While Direct Relief is best known for helping to supply medical supplies, and medicine to areas in crisis around the world, it also steps up to help during emergencies in the United States. In our region, it helped with masks and other supplies during the Thomas Wildfire, as well as during the pandemic.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
