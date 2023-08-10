2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Rain! Yup, umbrellas needed in parts of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT

Remnants of tropical storm fueling unusual August rainfall for parts of region.

The remnants of a tropical storm have brought some unusual August weather to parts of the Tri-Counties, in the form of rain and thunderstorms.

A weak upper level low currently off the Santa Barbara County coastline is generating rain, and some thunderstorms.

The small community of La Conchita, between Ventura and Santa Barbara off of Highway 101 received .95” of rain. Nordhoff Ridge had .83”, Ojai recorded .49”, Gibraltar Peak in Santa Barbara County .33”, Santa Paula .04”, and both Camarillo and Santa Barbara had .02”.

There was some locally heavy rainfall at times, but it moved on quickly so no flooding issues have been reported.

The upper low isn’t expected to move much Friday, so we could see the chance of showers and thunderstorms continue in the region. The weather is expected to clear on Saturday.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsTHUNDERSTORMSrainfallshowers
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco