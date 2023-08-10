Rain! Yup, umbrellas needed in parts of the Tri-Counties

The remnants of a tropical storm have brought some unusual August weather to parts of the Tri-Counties, in the form of rain and thunderstorms.

A weak upper level low currently off the Santa Barbara County coastline is generating rain, and some thunderstorms.

The small community of La Conchita, between Ventura and Santa Barbara off of Highway 101 received .95” of rain. Nordhoff Ridge had .83”, Ojai recorded .49”, Gibraltar Peak in Santa Barbara County .33”, Santa Paula .04”, and both Camarillo and Santa Barbara had .02”.

There was some locally heavy rainfall at times, but it moved on quickly so no flooding issues have been reported.

The upper low isn’t expected to move much Friday, so we could see the chance of showers and thunderstorms continue in the region. The weather is expected to clear on Saturday.