Former top cop in Ventura County now Ventura's City Manager

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM PDT

Longtime law enforcement officer, and former Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub is now Ventura's City Manager.

The man who was Ventura County’s top cop for four years has traded in his badge for a tie. Former Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub is now Ventura’s new City Manager.

He spent nearly four decades in law enforcement. Ayub’s law enforcement career started in the 1980’s, with the Santa Paula Police Department. After stints with the North Las Vegas, and Port Hueneme Police department, he joined the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in 1996.

He rose through the ranks, and was elected Sheriff in 2018. He lost his re-election bid in 2022, and retired this January.

Ayub is a longtime Ventura resident, and the city council thought his years of managerial experience would make him a good fit for the job. He officially started his new post as City Manager Tuesday.

