Can we use the 'R' word (Rain!) for the Tri-Counties?

After a few weeks of sizzling heat, not only are we getting a break in the Tri-Counties this week, there's even a chance of showers.

The high pressure which gave us the heat has finally moved southeast. That's opening the door for the remains of a tropical storm to move our way. Tropical Storm Eugene is about 700 miles southwest of us. The remnants are expected to head our way through mid-week.

There is a chance of showers, and even thunderstorms starting Tuesday night. The instability will stick around until Friday morning.

Meteorologists say even if we don't get rain, we'll have cooler than normal temperatures all week long.