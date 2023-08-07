2023
California Coast News

Can we use the 'R' word (Rain!) for the Tri-Counties?

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM PDT

Remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene could being thunderstorms, showers to the region.

After a few weeks of sizzling heat, not only are we getting a break in the Tri-Counties this week, there's even a chance of showers.

The high pressure which gave us the heat has finally moved southeast. That's opening the door for the remains of a tropical storm to move our way. Tropical Storm Eugene is about 700 miles southwest of us. The remnants are expected to head our way through mid-week.

There is a chance of showers, and even thunderstorms starting Tuesday night. The instability will stick around until Friday morning.

Meteorologists say even if we don't get rain, we'll have cooler than normal temperatures all week long.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
