California Coast News

A way to boost the Monarch Butterfly population in the Tri-Counties for free

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 2, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT
Santa Monica Mountains Fund
Milkweed plants are being offered to help restore the local Monarch Butterfly population

Thousands of native plants which are being given away by a non-profit to local residents.

Milkweed plants are being offered to local residents for free to help restore the native plant species and feed the dwindling Monarch butterfly population.

"It's not a weed, it's a plant and if you're lucky you get caterpillars on there munching away on it," explained Deanna Armbruster from the Santa Monica Mountain Fund, who are giving away twenty-five thousand of the plants – and she says it’s making a difference.

"it's mind-blowing isn't it? We did it last year and we had so much success," said Armbruster.

"Data shows what was once a population in the millions has been reduced to thousands," she said.

"Our local giveaway events educate residents on how they can make a difference by just growing and tending to one plant," she said.

Santa Monica Mountains Fund employs local youth to facilitate the program, known as Monarcas.

"Our work is two-fold," said Armbruster. "We are profoundly concerned about the local Monarch population, and at the same time to help facilitate increasing the population we recruit young adults from underserved local communities to implement the program."

To learn more and register for free milkweed giveaways, visit: www.samofund.org/milkweed

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
