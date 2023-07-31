Former teacher in Ventura County facing sex charges involving student

A former teacher at a private school has been arrested in Hawaii, and extradited to Ventura County to faces charges that he sexually assaulted a student.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives began investigating the cold case in February. They say they received information that in the 2010’s, Paul Herder coerced a teenage student into a sexual relationship. He was a teacher at Oak Grove School, which is a private school in Ojai.

Detectives traced him to Hawaii, where he’s now living. He was arrested on a half dozen sex related charges. He hasn’t been in court to enter pleas to the charges yet. Herder is being held at the Ventura County Jail in lieu of $1.1 million bail.

Investigators think there could be more victims, because he taught at more than a half dozen schools in the United States, plus at schools in Thailand and Panama.