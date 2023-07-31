2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Former teacher in Ventura County facing sex charges involving student

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 31, 2023 at 6:19 PM PDT
A man wanted for a Central Coast killing has been arrested in Santa Cruz County.
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash
A man wanted for a Central Coast killing has been arrested in Santa Cruz County.

Detectives say it was a cold case dating back nearly a decade.

A former teacher at a private school has been arrested in Hawaii, and extradited to Ventura County to faces charges that he sexually assaulted a student.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives began investigating the cold case in February. They say they received information that in the 2010’s, Paul Herder coerced a teenage student into a sexual relationship. He was a teacher at Oak Grove School, which is a private school in Ojai.

Detectives traced him to Hawaii, where he’s now living. He was arrested on a half dozen sex related charges. He hasn’t been in court to enter pleas to the charges yet. Herder is being held at the Ventura County Jail in lieu of $1.1 million bail.

Investigators think there could be more victims, because he taught at more than a half dozen schools in the United States, plus at schools in Thailand and Panama.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsojaimolestation
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco