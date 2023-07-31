2023
As heat wave in Italy subsides, the nation takes stock of the damage

Published July 31, 2023 at 5:33 AM PDT

The deadly heatwave that has hung over south Europe is beginning to cool, but wildfires still persist in southern parts of Italy and Greece. Serious storms are due to hit Italy in the coming weeks.

Financial Times correspondent Silvia Sciorilli Borrelli is in Tuscany and joins host Robin Young to talk about the latest on the heat, the wildfires, and the impact on Italy and its people.

