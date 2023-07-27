Parts of Ventura County might notice some extra activity in the skies

Some jet activity and noise isn’t unusual for those living near Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, but the base is warning local residents of an increase in activity for the coming weeks.

"This is in support of Gray Flag, which is an annual large force event to test and evaluate aircraft and platforms across the Department of Defense," explained Drew Verbis, the Public Affairs Officer for Naval Base Ventura County.

Verbis said they are mindful to keep noise disruptions to a minimum.

"The Navy makes every effort to mitigate our impact on the surrounding communities," he said. Verbis said the majority of maneuvers take place off-shore so the aircraft will mainly be audible - and visible - as they approach to land at the base.

The extra aircraft are expected from July 31 to August 22 with the main segment of extra activity between August 7 and 18.