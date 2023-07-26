2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Scare in Ventura County movie theater when witnesses say man claims to have gun

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:59 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Oxnard Police detain man after he is found to have a taser which looks like a pistol.

It was a scary moment at a Ventura County movie theater, when some people there say a man started to yell at a movie screen, and claimed to have a gun.

It happened at about 9:30 Tuesday night, at Oxnard’s Cinemark Century Riverpark Theaters.

A witness saw what they thought was a pistol in the man’s hand and called Oxnard Police. Responding officers safely cleared everyone out of the theater, and detained the 62-year-old man. They say he had a taser resembling a handgun.

The man was arrested for disturbing the peace, and for weapons related charges. His name hasn’t been released.

Tags
oxnardcal coast newscalifornia coast newstasermovie theaters
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco