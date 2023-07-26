Protecting property from wildfires: Ventura County landowners get the message

A new report shows that Ventura County landowners get the message that they need to make sure brush, and other hazards are cleared from their land before the start of wildfire season.

Last year, the Ventura County Fire Protection District notified more than 18,000 owners of potential brush hazards with their property. Many of the properties are adjacent to open space areas.

Out of the more than 18,000 owners, only eight failed to do it.

In instance where a landowner doesn’t comply, the county can legally come in and have the work done to remove the hazard. The property owner is then billed for the cost of work, as well as the administrative costs. It cost $10,000 during the last fiscal year. If people fail to pay the bill, it’s added to their property taxes.