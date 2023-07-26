2023
Protecting property from wildfires: Ventura County landowners get the message

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM PDT
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Firefighters battling the 2017 Thomas wildfire burning in Ventura County.

New report shows that of more than 18,000 landowners notified in 2022 to do brush clearance for wildfire prevention, only eight failed to comply.

A new report shows that Ventura County landowners get the message that they need to make sure brush, and other hazards are cleared from their land before the start of wildfire season.

Last year, the Ventura County Fire Protection District notified more than 18,000 owners of potential brush hazards with their property. Many of the properties are adjacent to open space areas.

Out of the more than 18,000 owners, only eight failed to do it.

In instance where a landowner doesn’t comply, the county can legally come in and have the work done to remove the hazard. The property owner is then billed for the cost of work, as well as the administrative costs. It cost $10,000 during the last fiscal year. If people fail to pay the bill, it’s added to their property taxes.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
