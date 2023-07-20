Digging it: A new grant program in Santa Barbara County looks to help businesses afford less-polluting tractors

Tractors, excavators, trucks and buses are some vehicles which have been, traditionally, some of the most polluting.

"They traditionally have diesel engines," explained Lyz Bantilan, who works for the Air Pollution Control District for Santa Barbara County.

Around $2.5 million in grant money is available for those looking to transition old equipment to zero-emission or near zero emission vehicles and equipment.

"These projects really make an impact on our local air quality," she told KCLU.

Bantilan said that over the past 35 years, APCD has collaborated with local operators and awarded more than $55 million to various engine replacement projects throughout Santa Barbara County and these projects have eliminated several thousand tons of smog-forming pollution and particulate matter, both of which harm human health.

For more information and to apply, visit www.OurAir.org/grants