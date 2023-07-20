2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Digging it: A new grant program in Santa Barbara County looks to help businesses afford less-polluting tractors

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 20, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
DeBernardi Brothers Farming manages approximately 250 acres in the Santa Maria Valley. They previously received grant funding to help replace a 1996 Case model 7240 agriculture tractor, which is powered by a Tier 1 diesel-powered engine. They replaced that equipment with a new 2020 New Holland model T8.350 agriculture tractor, which is equipped with a Tier 4F engine, the cleanest running engine available at the time of purchase
Our Air SBC
/
DeBernardi Brothers Farming manages approximately 250 acres in the Santa Maria Valley. They previously received grant funding to help replace a 1996 Case model 7240 agriculture tractor, which is powered by a Tier 1 diesel-powered engine. They replaced that equipment with a new 2020 New Holland model T8.350 agriculture tractor, which is equipped with a Tier 4F engine, the cleanest running engine available at the time of purchase

It’s a way to encourage users of heavy-duty vehicles like trucks and agricultural vehicles, to replace them with newer, cleaner technology.

Tractors, excavators, trucks and buses are some vehicles which have been, traditionally, some of the most polluting.

"They traditionally have diesel engines," explained Lyz Bantilan, who works for the Air Pollution Control District for Santa Barbara County.

Around $2.5 million in grant money is available for those looking to transition old equipment to zero-emission or near zero emission vehicles and equipment.

"These projects really make an impact on our local air quality," she told KCLU.

Bantilan said that over the past 35 years, APCD has collaborated with local operators and awarded more than $55 million to various engine replacement projects throughout Santa Barbara County and these projects have eliminated several thousand tons of smog-forming pollution and particulate matter, both of which harm human health.

For more information and to apply, visit www.OurAir.org/grants

Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday