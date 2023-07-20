Airfares are down significantly, according to latest inflation report

Domestic airfares were down nearly 19% in June compared to a year ago. It’s a significant drop following years of high prices throughout the pandemic. However, international travel still remains expensive.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Scott Tong to unpack the latest numbers and why some prices are dropping and others are not.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

