Ventura County city the latest in region to change its municipal election process

A Ventura County city is the latest community in the region to move to district based municipal elections.

After months of workshops and public hearings, the City of Thousand Oaks adopted a map establishing five council districts. The map will be used starting in November of 2024. Two of the new districts will be up for election in 2024, and the remaining three will be up in 2026.

The Thousand Oaks City Council decided to move from at-large to district elections earlier this year, after receiving a letter challenging the fairness of the current system.

Jurisdictions around the state have been making a similar move, after facing similar threats of lawsuits asserting that the at-large election process doesn’t provide fair representation for minority groups.