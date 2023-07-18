Ready for the show? SpaceX launch from Central Coast could be visible throughout region

Get ready for a possible show in the skies above the Tri-Counties Tuesday night.

SpaceX is planning to launch 15 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Plans call for a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites to lift off from the base at 9:40 p.m.

Should there be a hold in the liftoff of some type, there’s a rare second launch window the same night. They could also launch at 10:30 p.m.

If the weather is clear enough, the launch could be visible throughout the region.

The reusable first stage booster is set to land on a barge off the coast, so it’s not expected we’ll have sonic booms like when it lands back at Vandenberg.