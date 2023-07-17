Taking off! Record passenger traffic at Santa Barbara fuels proposal to expand terminal

Business is booming at the Tri-Counties most heavily used commercial airport. Now, it’s sharing a proposal with the community to expand its terminal to meet future growth.

Santa Barbara Airport served a record 1.2 million plus passengers last year, and traffic is predicted to continue to grow. The airport is proposing to expand its current 72,000 square foot facility by more than a third, to 105,000 square feet.

The terminal would go from five to seven gates. There would be additional seating and concession areas, plus improvements to ticket counter, security screening, and baggage handling facilities.

The airport is holding an open house from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday to showcase its proposal. It will take place at Direct Relief’s headquarters building (6100 Wallace Becknell Road), which is adjacent to the airport off of Hollister Road.

