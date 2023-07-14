2023
California Coast News

You know it's hot. But, when will the heat wave hitting the Tri-Counties end?

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 14, 2023 at 2:19 PM PDT

Coastal communities will be a haven from the heat, with the marine layer keeping temperatures on the cool side.

The heat wave that’s hitting the Western U.S. means is going to mean a very hot weekend for parts of the Tri-Counties.

There’s an excessive heat warning for the mountains and inland valleys of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties. Temperatures could hit around 100 degrees.

But, the marine layer is continuing to keep things much cooler along the coast. Oxnard, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Pismo Beach will all have highs in the mid-70’s to around 80.

Meteorologists say the heat wave could peak Saturday. But, they say the cooling will be gradual, and it could be the middle of next week before we get back to normal.

