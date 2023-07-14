2023
Charges upped against man accused of intentionally driving car into group of teens in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM PDT
One teen died, and three others were hurt as the result of an SUV crash in Westlake Village. The teens were by a bus stop when they were hit by the vehicle.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One teen died, and three others were hurt as the result of what investigators say was an intential collision involving a car hitting a group of teens. The Westlake High students were by a bus stop when they were hit by the vehicle.

Prosecutors say they have additional evidence that act which killed one teen, and seriously injured three others was intentional.

Ventura County prosecutors have upped the charges against a man accused of intentionally driving a car into a group of high school students at a bus stop, killing one and seriously injuring three others.

Prosecutors filed an amended complaint against Austin Eis, saying they have found additional evidence showing that the April 18 crash near Westlake High School was a premeditated attack. Eis had been facing a murder charge for the death of one of the students, 15-year-old Wesley Welling. That’s now been changed to a first-degree murder charge.

Investigators say they’ve identified six more students who were in the path of the Camarillo man’s car. The amended complaint now charges Eis with 19 counts of attempted murder.

He’s also facing charges from two other incidents in Simi Valley and Camarillo. The 25-year-old man pled guilty to the initial charges he faced, but hasn’t entered pleas to the new ones yet.

