New housing project in Goleta focused on helping homeless is nearing completion

It was once a Santa Barbara County motel. But, a nearly $20 million project to convert it into housing for the homeless is nearly complete, and it’s starting to take applications from potential residents.

What was the Super 8 Motel on Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta is being transformed into what’s being called Buena Tierra. The state picked up most of the cost of the effort through its “Project Homekey” program.

The complex will have 59 units, plus one unit for an onsite manager. Five additional units are being converted into onsite spaces for social services. The focus is on getting the chronically homeless, as well as homeless young adults into permanent supportive housing.

The City of Goleta announced people can now apply for the low income housing units through the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County. The 14 month reconstruction process is expected to wrap up in about three months, with the complex available for its first residents in October.