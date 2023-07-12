How hot will it get? Heat wave temperatures will span a 25 degree range in Tri-Counties

A major heat wave is still on track to hit the Tri-Counties, but it’s now looking like we won’t be as impacted as some other parts of the state.

The weather is going to sizzle in parts of the region starting Thursday, and lasting through at least Sunday. There are Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings for inland valley and mountains in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90’s.

But, it could be a much different story along the coast. A strong marine layer is expected to stay in place, which will keep highs in places like Oxnard, Ventura, and Santa Barbara in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

The marine layer may push inland at time enough to ease the impacts of the heat wave in places like Camarillo and Santa Maria.