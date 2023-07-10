2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Search on for missing 77-year-old woman who may be in Ventura County, or the San Fernando Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 10, 2023 at 11:34 PM PDT

Family says she has mental health issues: Concern mounts because she was last seen Saturday.

People in Ventura County, and the San Fernando Valley are being asked to keep their eyes out for a 77-year-old mentally ill woman who disappeared from an assisted living facility Saturday.

Judy Gordon is a white female who stands five feet tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a colorful floral shirt when she disappeared from the Northridge facility.

Family members say Gordon can act confused, but also has a good memory. They say she needs to take medications to deal with her mental health issues.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsmissing woman
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco