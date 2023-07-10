Search on for missing 77-year-old woman who may be in Ventura County, or the San Fernando Valley

People in Ventura County, and the San Fernando Valley are being asked to keep their eyes out for a 77-year-old mentally ill woman who disappeared from an assisted living facility Saturday.

Judy Gordon is a white female who stands five feet tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a colorful floral shirt when she disappeared from the Northridge facility.

Family members say Gordon can act confused, but also has a good memory. They say she needs to take medications to deal with her mental health issues.