Detectives still trying to unravel what led to weekend shooting which left one dead, one injured on Central Coast

Detectives are still trying to unravel what led to a shooting during an unofficial car show on the Central Coast which left a teen dead, and a man wounded.

It happened Friday night, in Santa Maria. Officers arriving to investigate a large group of people gathered in a store parking lot heard gunshots.

They found a 14-year-old Lompoc boy who had been fatally wounded, and a 21-year-old man who had suffered a non-life-threatening wound. Detectives think the attack was gang related.

They say the teen was wounded in a shooting in Lompoc earlier this year, but they don’t know if the incidents are related. No arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

