2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Detectives still trying to unravel what led to weekend shooting which left one dead, one injured on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 10, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

14-year-old died in attack: Santa Maria Police detectives belive incident was gang-related.

Detectives are still trying to unravel what led to a shooting during an unofficial car show on the Central Coast which left a teen dead, and a man wounded.

It happened Friday night, in Santa Maria. Officers arriving to investigate a large group of people gathered in a store parking lot heard gunshots.

They found a 14-year-old Lompoc boy who had been fatally wounded, and a 21-year-old man who had suffered a non-life-threatening wound. Detectives think the attack was gang related.

They say the teen was wounded in a shooting in Lompoc earlier this year, but they don’t know if the incidents are related. No arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

Tags
local newscal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta mariashootinggang shooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco