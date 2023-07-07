2023
Husband sought in connection with death of Santa Barbara County woman

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 7, 2023 at 11:59 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Body was found in San Diego: Detectives there call it a tragic domestic violence case.

Detectives say the husband of a Santa Barbara County woman who was found dead in San Diego this week is the prime suspect in her death.

Leyva Garcia’s body was found in a SUV parked at a San Diego shopping center early Tuesday morning. San Diego Police detectives say it appears she died from some type of blunt force trauma.

The 32-year-old woman had been reported missing in Guadalupe on Sunday.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating her husband, German Armando Luna Salazar. They are calling the death a “tragic case of domestic violence.”

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
