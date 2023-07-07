Husband sought in connection with death of Santa Barbara County woman

Detectives say the husband of a Santa Barbara County woman who was found dead in San Diego this week is the prime suspect in her death.

Leyva Garcia’s body was found in a SUV parked at a San Diego shopping center early Tuesday morning. San Diego Police detectives say it appears she died from some type of blunt force trauma.

The 32-year-old woman had been reported missing in Guadalupe on Sunday.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating her husband, German Armando Luna Salazar. They are calling the death a “tragic case of domestic violence.”