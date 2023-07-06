Search set to resume for missing Central Coast boy

Efforts to find a five-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwater on the Central Coast in January are set to resume this weekend.

Lyndsy Doan was trying to cross San Marcos Creek outside of San Miguel when her car became stuck, and started to fill with water. She and her son Kyle got out of the car, but he was swept away.

Search teams looked for the boy for weeks, but failed to find him. This weekend, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office will conduct another search, covering a six mile long stretch of the creek bed.

About 300 search team members from around the state are taking part in the effort, which is planned for Saturday and Sunday. Because of the size of the operation, people are being asked to stay out of the area.