2023
California Coast News

Car accident caused brush fire which briefly threatened some homes in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT
Ventura County firefighters mopping up a brush fire in the Ojai Valley Wednesday night.
Ventura County Fire Department
Ventura County firefighters mopping up a brush fire in the Ojai Valley Wednesday night.

Firefighters aided by helicopters quickly stopped blaze in Ojai Valley before it could reach structures.

CHP investigators say a woman who had a medical emergency while driving a car crashed into a field in the Ojai Valley, starting a brush fire.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 33, near Tico Road.

Investigators believe the 27-year-old woman fainted, leading to her car crashing through a wooden fence into the field. The Simi Valley woman escaped from the car on her own. She was taken to a hospital for treament of minor injuries.

The fire quickly grew to 13 acres in size before about 80 firefighters, aided by water dropping helicopters contained the blaze. The fire was stopped before it could reach some nearby homes. No damage was reported.

The fire caused the shutdown of Highway 33 for a few hours Wednesday night.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco