Car accident caused brush fire which briefly threatened some homes in Ventura County

CHP investigators say a woman who had a medical emergency while driving a car crashed into a field in the Ojai Valley, starting a brush fire.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 33, near Tico Road.

Investigators believe the 27-year-old woman fainted, leading to her car crashing through a wooden fence into the field. The Simi Valley woman escaped from the car on her own. She was taken to a hospital for treament of minor injuries.

The fire quickly grew to 13 acres in size before about 80 firefighters, aided by water dropping helicopters contained the blaze. The fire was stopped before it could reach some nearby homes. No damage was reported.

The fire caused the shutdown of Highway 33 for a few hours Wednesday night.