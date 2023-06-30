2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unique Central Coast home bread delivery service stars in documentary being shown in Hollywood

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM PDT
Bread Bike is being shown at Hollywood's Dances With Films Film Festival
Beth and George Gage
/
Bread Bike
Bread Bike is being shown at Hollywood's Dances With Films Film Festival

San Luis Obispo's popular Bread Bike Bakery is featured in documentary by Ventura County filmmakers.

A unique Central Coast business is one of the stars of the show at a Hollywood film festival.

The documentary Bread Bike tells the story behind Bread Bike Bakery, a mom and pop business which delivers some of its products to customers by bicycle,

It started as a home business with a simple concept: Make fresh bread, and
then deliver it by bike. Sam DeNicola is one of the founders of San Luis Obispo's Bread Bike Bakery.

"Bread is a fun thing, because people become very loyal, and that's really special for us," said DeNicola. "It's creating all these connections, and developing all these friendships throughout the community."

The bakery has grown to the point where it has a walk in café, complete with its own popular Wednesday Pizza night.

Now, it’s also the star of a documentary.

Bread Bike is the name of the short film done by Beth and George Gage of Camarillo. "We've made quite a few documentaries which were much more issue oriented," said Beth Gage. "This was at a time (during the pandemic) when people were kind of down, and this was a nice, uplifting story."

The documentary made it to Hollywood this week, with a screening during the “Dances With Films” film festival at the legendary TCL Chinese theater complex.

Tags
local newscal coast newscalifornia coast newsslosan luis obispofilm festival
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco