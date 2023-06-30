Unique Central Coast home bread delivery service stars in documentary being shown in Hollywood

A unique Central Coast business is one of the stars of the show at a Hollywood film festival.

The documentary Bread Bike tells the story behind Bread Bike Bakery, a mom and pop business which delivers some of its products to customers by bicycle,

It started as a home business with a simple concept: Make fresh bread, and

then deliver it by bike. Sam DeNicola is one of the founders of San Luis Obispo's Bread Bike Bakery.

"Bread is a fun thing, because people become very loyal, and that's really special for us," said DeNicola. "It's creating all these connections, and developing all these friendships throughout the community."

The bakery has grown to the point where it has a walk in café, complete with its own popular Wednesday Pizza night.

Now, it’s also the star of a documentary.

Bread Bike is the name of the short film done by Beth and George Gage of Camarillo. "We've made quite a few documentaries which were much more issue oriented," said Beth Gage. "This was at a time (during the pandemic) when people were kind of down, and this was a nice, uplifting story."

The documentary made it to Hollywood this week, with a screening during the “Dances With Films” film festival at the legendary TCL Chinese theater complex.

