California Coast News

Rail line damaged by massive accident in Ventura County repaired, with service back to normal

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 30, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT
Ventura County Fire Department
/
17 people were injured when a northbound Amtrak train hit a water truck at a rural crossing in Moorpark Wednesday.

More than a thousand feet of rail line had to be repaired. Investigation continues into Wednesday morning accident which left 17 injured.

Repairs have been completed, and service has resumed on a section of rail line damaged by an accident which left 17 people hurt in Ventura County.

A northbound Amtrak train hit a water truck on a rural crossing in Moorpark Wednesday morning. The truck’s driver was seriously injured, and 16 people on the train suffered minor injuries. More than a thousand feet of track was damaged.

Crews working around the clock reopened the rail line Thursday night.

The reopening is just in time for an expansion of commuter train service between Los Angeles and Ventura County. Metrolink is adding new Saturday and Sunday trains on the Ventura County line.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the accident continues. The Ventura County Public Works water truck was being used to keep down dust from a nearby construction project the day of the accident. It's still unclear as to why the truck was on the tracks.

There was a sign at the rural crossing, but no flashing lights or crossing gates to warn of oncoming trains.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
