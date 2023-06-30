Canadian wildfire manager reflects on tough start to summer as smoke impacts air quality

Poor air quality stemming from fires burning across Canada is again choking major American cities. It’s a repeat of smoky conditions from a few weeks ago.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Jane Park, a fire and vegetation specialist in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, about her work to help manage the fires.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.