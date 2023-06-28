Fire departments are reminding people of the dangers of illegal fireworks ahead of July 4th

Hopefully the only post July 4th effects you’ll be nursing are from eating too much barbecue or a slight sunburn.

And local fire departments are reminding people of the dangers of illegal fireworks, ahead of the holiday.

July 4th Celebrations are traditionally a time when fireworks illuminate the sky – and that’s the only thing our local fire departments want to be lit up.

"With all of the rains we had, we have such a high grass crop, fireworks are def a concern as well as barbecuing," said Brian McGrath from the Ventura County Fire Department.

Fireworks are illegal to buy and use in most places in Ventura County, apart from Fillmore.

"The ones that go up and go boom - those are definitely not safe and sane fireworks and those are not coming from the City of Fillmore," said McGrath.

He said they want people to enjoy watching fireworks in the safer environment of an organized display.

"That way we can all go home safely," he said.

Fireworks are also illegal in southern Santa Barbara County but they can be purchased and used in a half-dozen central coast communities.