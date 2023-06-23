World's largest cornhole tournament returning to Ventura County

The world’s largest cornhole tournament is going to be returning to Ventura County this summer.

What’s called the “Throwdown Cornhole Festival” will take place August 25-27 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. More than 1200 team are expected from 49 states. ESPN will televise parts of the preliminary competition and the finals live from the fairgrounds.

Cornhole is like horseshoes, but instead of using a metal stake you try to throw a bag filled with corn through a hole in a wooden box.

In addition to the cornhole competition, this year’s festival will feature a classic car show with vehicles from the 1960’s through 1980’s.