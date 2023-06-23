2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

World's largest cornhole tournament returning to Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM PDT
The world's largest cornhole tournament is returning to the Ventura County Fairgrounds in August.
KCLU
/
The world's largest cornhole tournament is returning to the Ventura County Fairgrounds in August.

More than 1200 teams expected from 49 states: ESPN will provide live coverage.

The world’s largest cornhole tournament is going to be returning to Ventura County this summer.

What’s called the “Throwdown Cornhole Festival” will take place August 25-27 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. More than 1200 team are expected from 49 states. ESPN will televise parts of the preliminary competition and the finals live from the fairgrounds.

Cornhole is like horseshoes, but instead of using a metal stake you try to throw a bag filled with corn through a hole in a wooden box.

In addition to the cornhole competition, this year’s festival will feature a classic car show with vehicles from the 1960’s through 1980’s.

Tags
cal coast newslocal newscalifornia coast newsespn
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco