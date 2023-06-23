2023
Warning: Organized crime rings targeting some Ventura County residents

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT

Crews are targeting people leaving banks, as well as small business owners.

Detectives are putting out a warning about some organized crime rings which are targeting Ventura County residents, and business owners.

The groups are identifying potential victims, and then following them to burglarize their cars and homes.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say these organized crime groups will stake out banks, looking for people leaving with envelopes which might signify large cash withdrawals. They will then follow the victim to their next destination, and when they get the chance will burglarize their car.

Detectives say the rings are also targeting small business owners, like restaurant owners. They will follow the victim from their business to their homes. Then, when they think there is no one home, they will burglarize the house.

