A high-tech way of cracking down on illegal fireworks in Santa Maria

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 21, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
Fireworks are banned in most places across the Tri-Counties but one Central Coast community where they are legal, has a new way to pin-point where illegal fireworks are being launched from.

So called “safe and sane” fireworks are legal for a 12-hour period on the Fourth of July in Santa Maria.

"There are some in Santa Maria who decide to use these very powerful illegal fireworks that travel a long distance up into the night sky," explained Mark van de Kamp, who works for the City of Santa Maria.

High tech drones are being deployed to pinpoint the launch sites of illegal fireworks in the area.

"It can zero in and determine the addresses at which fireworks are being launched," said van de Kamp, with those responsible being issued with a $1000 fine.

Residents can light only “Safe and Sane” fireworks within City Limits during a 12-hour period on the Fourth of July from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sales of "safe and sane” fireworks within city limits begin at 12 noon on Wednesday 28 June at 27 licensed booths to benefit non-profit groups.

"Safe and sane" fireworks are also permitted in Fillmore, Ventura County.

