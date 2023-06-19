Unemployment rates on a slight roller coaster ride in the Tri-Counties, but numbers low overall

Unemployment rates went on a bit of a roller coast ride in the Tri-Counties last month, but they still remained on the low side overall.

Ventura County's jobless rate showed a slight uptick, moving from 3.6% in April to 3.7% in May. Santa Barbara County's number went the opposite direction, dropping from 3.7% in April to 3.5% last month.

And, San Luis Obispo County remained flat from month to month, at an even 3%.

The state's jobless rate also remained unchanged, at 4.5%. The state picked up a number of jobs in May, adding close to nearly 50,000 non-farm jobs.