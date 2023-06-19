2023
January's big storm disrupting traffic on section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara due to repairs

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 19, 2023 at 11:58 AM PDT
Crews have turned the center median of a section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County into a traffic lane, to allow reconstruction of the primary lanes.
Center median being turned into temporary traffic lane for portion of Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.

An ongoing emergency project to deal with erosion from January’s big storms will have a major impact on a section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County.

The storm damaged the highway in the area of the Gaviota tunnel. To allow work on the southbound lanes of the 101 south of the Gaviota Tunnel, Caltrans has turned what was the center median into a traffic lane.

Starting on Thursday, all southbound traffic will be shifted to that temporary lane.

It will allow contractors to rebuild the southbound lanes in that area. It’s expected the work will take about six months, so the traffic shift could remain in place through the end of the year.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
