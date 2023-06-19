January's big storm disrupting traffic on section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara due to repairs

An ongoing emergency project to deal with erosion from January’s big storms will have a major impact on a section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County.

The storm damaged the highway in the area of the Gaviota tunnel. To allow work on the southbound lanes of the 101 south of the Gaviota Tunnel, Caltrans has turned what was the center median into a traffic lane.

Starting on Thursday, all southbound traffic will be shifted to that temporary lane.

It will allow contractors to rebuild the southbound lanes in that area. It’s expected the work will take about six months, so the traffic shift could remain in place through the end of the year.

